Emirates Red Crescent sends 60,000 vaccines to Socotra Governate in Yemen

The UAE has sent 60,000 vaccines to Socotra Govornate in Yemen to support local efforts to combat the pandemic.

The UAE has sent 60,000 vaccines to a province in Yemen to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipment will assist in protecting the elderly, those suffering from chronic diseases and other vulnerable groups from the virus.

The Emirates Red Crescent is co-ordinating with health authorities in Socotra Governorate to vaccinate people free of charge at the Khalifa bin Zayed hospital.

The Socotra Governate will be the first in Yemen to offer vaccines to its residents.

The UAE has been supporting the Yemeni people, particularly Socotra's residents, in various ways, most notably in the health sector.

The Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed hospital was established in Socotra in 2012 to provide health services.

The UAE's health and humanitarian initiative coincides with the work of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to provide residents with basic services.

