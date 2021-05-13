Eid Al Fitr celebratory fireworks at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island – in pictures

To celebrate Eid Al Fitr in Abu Dhabi, Yas Island hosted a dazzling fireworks and pyrotechnics show.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi teamed up with Yas Island to provide a spectacular show over three nights.

The five-minute display at Yas Bay waterfront starts at 9pm each night but is not open to the public to attend, due to precautionary Covid-19 measures.

Those unable to view the show from nearby residences and venues can watch the display online. Yas Island will livestream the event from its Instagram channel every night.

In Dubai, Burj Khalifa is projecting a new LED light show that starts at 8pm and will be held until Saturday. The Dubai Fountain is also presenting a new choreographed dance.

Both have never been seen before and are being choreographed to a special track called Esmaha Dubai, written by Emirati composer and director Mohamed Al Ahmed, who made his debut.

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

