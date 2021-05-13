Eid Al Fitr celebratory fireworks at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island – in pictures

To celebrate Eid Al Fitr in Abu Dhabi, Yas Island hosted a dazzling fireworks and pyrotechnics show.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi teamed up with Yas Island to provide a spectacular show over three nights.
The five-minute display at Yas Bay waterfront starts at 9pm each night but is not open to the public to attend, due to precautionary Covid-19 measures.
Those unable to view the show from nearby residences and venues can watch the display online. Yas Island will livestream the event from its Instagram channel every night.
In Dubai, Burj Khalifa is projecting a new LED light show that starts at 8pm and will be held until Saturday. The Dubai Fountain is also presenting a new choreographed dance.
Both have never been seen before and are being choreographed to a special track called Esmaha Dubai, written by Emirati composer and director Mohamed Al Ahmed, who made his debut.
More on Eid Al Fitr from The National:
[ Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Fitr - in pictures ]
[ Eid prayers held in person for the first time during the pandemic ]
[ UAE leaders wish for 'peace, prosperity and happiness' in the Emirates ]
