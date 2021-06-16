Zayed University enters deal with Minerva to transform degree-based learning

Zayed University signed a deal with a groundbreaking American college to transform the way that its students learn.

The agreement with Minerva is aimed at ensuring students have cross-disciplinary skills that are relevant in a fast-changing global job market.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, said the partnership will "build a new way of learning" for students.

"Zayed University X Minerva has been launched to create the next generation of problem solvers; equipping them with relevant and applicable skills to attain lasting success and overcome future challenges," Ms Al Kaabi said.

Minerva Project and its Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute in San Francisco has been described as the world's most selective university.

Zayed University will offer four-year bachelor’s degrees in three new disciplines – business transformation, computational systems, and social innovation – starting in September 2021.

The other programmes will continue undisturbed.

In its first year, the new programmes will accept up to 250 students.

It will prepare the students for the job market.

The business transformation programme will focus on market dynamics, business innovation, and financial planning, ​but also teach students how to take an idea from concept to marketplace.

The social innovation course will merge aspects of psychology and political science with economics and arts.

Classes will be conducted on Minerva’s virtual learning platform, Forum, and in-person lessons will be held on Zayed University’s campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"This interdisciplinary programme will ensure that the outstanding students who graduate will be equipped with enduring, future-proof skills regardless of the career paths they choose," said Ben Nelson, founder and chief executive of Minerva Project.

“These skills are not learnt by listening to lectures, but through active learning, experiential activities and professional immersion."

All classes will be taught using Minerva’s learning pedagogy.

Faculty members will be trained in the Minerva teaching methodology, which is based on a flipped classroom concept and makes extensive use of polls, debates, and collaborative work.

Through these programmes, students will be taught skills in leadership, global citizenship and community engagement.

Students will also spend time working in groups and engaging regional and global employers.

How to apply for class of 2021

Applications must be submitted by July 5 with test scores for the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSATs), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), and high school transcripts.

Students must write an essay on a prompt and send a self-recorded interview answering some questions.

The second cycle of applications will be open from July 6 to August 10.