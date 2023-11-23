Climate-change education hub to be launched at Cop28

A centre dedicated to highlighting the importance of education in addressing climate issues is to be launched at Cop28.

The Greening Education Hub aims to address the critical role education plays in mitigating climate change.

It will host more than 250 sessions and workshops and aims to unite leaders, educators and young minds across leadership, education, green initiatives, action, children and youth.

The hub, themed under the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, will have four zones centred around themes such as sustainable schools, the role of educators, integrating climate change and environmental awareness into curriculums, and community-led initiatives to promote sustainable practices in education.

Featuring interactive displays and virtual simulations, the centre will be launched at Expo City Dubai during the Cop28 climate conference from November 30 to December 12.

The UAE's Ministry of Education made the announcement at SEE Institute in Dubai's Sustainable City.

Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of Education, said the Greening Education Hub stems from months of collaboration with Unesco.

"It's a leap forward in placing education at the centre of climate action after almost three decades of fragmentation," Dr Al Falasi said.

"Climate change is a major challenge facing us all and there is no single government, organisation or corporation that can tackle it alone. Limiting global warming is everyone's responsibility."

The minister said the UAE, with its desert climate, remained true to its commitment to prioritising resource conservation through innovative solutions.

Sustainability was not a new concept but was embedded in the country's DNA, he added.

"Our ancestors lived in harmony with nature, taking only as much as they needed," he said. "Fast-forward to today, their age-old wisdom is still valid in our modern times.

"The UAE follows the footsteps of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continues to mark significant achievements in environmental protection and sustainable development.

"Today we are honoured to carry on Sheikh Zayed's legacy aimed at contributing to global sustainability efforts."

Dr Al Falasi said the country was on a mission to leave another legacy and ensure the upcoming Cop events continue to ignite passion for effective climate-related education.

"This way, we can create a lasting positive impact on the future of our planet," he said. "By unlocking the full potential of education to address climate change, we empower our youth to lead the change, paving the way towards a more sustainable tomorrow for all."

Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, assistant undersecretary for the care and capacity building sector at the Ministry of Education, said Cop28 had unified people to work towards climate action. Photo: Ministry of Education

The UAE this year launched the Green Education Partnership Roadmap in preparation for Cop28 in co-operation with Unesco and Unicef.

In October, the UAE set out a green vision to forge a legacy of climate action for generations to come, after unveiling new eco-strategies aimed at schools and young entrepreneurs.

Amna Al Shamsi, assistant undersecretary for the care and capacity building sector at the Ministry of Education, said Cop28 had unified people to work towards climate action.

"At the Ministry of Education, climate education is one of our top priorities," said Dr Al Shamsi at Thursday's press conference.

'We are confident that the Green Education Hub – Legacy from the Land of Zayed will leave a legacy that other nations will benefit from in upcoming Cops."

Dr Al Shamsi said she wants visitors to adopt the knowledge and skills they need to actively implement sustainability practices, extending their impact beyond Cop28.

"Sustainability and climate education did not start just now when the UAE was selected to host Cop28," she said.

"Cop28 provided us with a catalyst that will encourage and bring everyone together. There's consensus between all entities that are interested to unify efforts."

