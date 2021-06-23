Manager of a Dubai chocolate factory accused of seeking bribes from suppliers to sweeten the deal

The manager of a chocolate factory in Dubai has been accused of seeking bribes from suppliers in exchange for business.

The defendant, 53, from France allegedly asked suppliers in China and Lebanon to pay him $145,000 (Dh532,875).

Judges at Dubai Criminal Court were told the incidents happened between the end of 2015 and 2019 but only came to light when the factory’s head of accounts was overseeing the purchase of new shelves.

“I noticed the old shelves were missing and when I asked staff, I was told the defendant had sold them and taken the profit,” said the accounts manager, 45, from India.

Growing suspicious, the accountant head inquired further and discovered the manager had been allegedly selling old machinery and boxes for personal gain.

“I informed the financial manager of my findings and he ordered an audit that revealed other irregularities by the defendant including seeking bribes from suppliers.”

The man was fired and he was told to return Dh93,000 he had made by selling items owned by the factory.

“Two weeks after this happened we discovered that he had also sold two machines worth $14,000 and taken the money,” said the accounts manager.

After a police report was lodged, the defendant denied wrongdoing and said the sums he received were commission and the Chinese supplier sent him the money as a gift.

“I didn’t inform my employer about it because it's between me and the supplier,” the accused told prosecutors.

“The machines I'm accused of selling were damaged, as per a report by Dubai Municipality, and I handed them over to be destroyed.”

The next hearing is scheduled for July 11.