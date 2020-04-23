Emirati influencer fined Dh300,000 for defacing UAE currency online

KK posted a video on Snapchat where he used a dirham coin to burn incense

Haneen Dajani
Apr 23, 2020

An Emirati influencer has been fined hundreds of thousands of dirhams for defacing the UAE's national currency.

On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Court of Misdemeanours upheld a lower court’s ruling against the act and ordered the man to pay Dh300,000.

KK shared a video of himself to his one million followers on Snapchat showing how he used a one dirham coin to help burn incense. In the video, he used burning a coin would help the incense last longer.

The video has since been deleted, after it was reported to police.

“Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution had referred the defendant for trial after the spread of a video that contained acts that breach public decency, plus him appearing in one of the clips using the Emirati currency to burn incense,” a statement from the court read.

“Based on the evidence presented by public prosecution, the Abu Dhabi Court of Misdemeanours has found the defendant guilty.”

The court also ordered his social media accounts be suspended for one year.

The man was tried under Article 17 of the country's cybercrime law, which punishes anyone who produces, transmits, publishes and exploits, through an electronic site, any material that may "prejudice public morals."

After paying his fine on Wednesday, KK was released from prison, where he was held for 10 days during his trial.

Defacing currency is a crime in many countries. Burning, deforming or even writing on money is a crime in countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US.

About Proto21

Date started: May 2018
Founder: Pir Arkam
Based: Dubai
Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)
Staff: 18
Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

Why your domicile status is important

Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime.

Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. 

UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account.

A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Ain Issa camp:
  • Established in 2016
  • Houses 13,309 people, 2,092 families, 62 per cent children
  • Of the adult population, 49 per cent men, 51 per cent women (not including foreigners annexe)
  • Most from Deir Ezzor and Raqqa
  • 950 foreigners linked to ISIS and their families
  • NGO Blumont runs camp management for the UN
  • One of the nine official (UN recognised) camps in the region
Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22

One-off Test v Afghanistan:
Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart

The Ashes v England:
Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane
Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)
Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick

Hometown: Cologne, Germany

Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13)

Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes

Favourite hobby: Football

Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

The specs

Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors

Transmission: two-speed

Power: 671hp

Torque: 849Nm

Range: 456km

Price: from Dh437,900 

On sale: now

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

