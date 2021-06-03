Coronavirus: police hand out more than 10,000 fines in Bur Dubai

Dubai Police conduct regular inspections to ensure everyone is following coronavirus rules. Reem Mohammed / The National

Police in Bur Dubai handed out 10,745 fines to people breaking Covid-19 rules in the past seven months.

Offences included failing to wear a mask in public, not adhering to social distancing and ignoring venue capacity rules.

The fines were issued between November and May.

“These [breaches] were issued while monitoring three designated areas in Bur Dubai,” said director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brig Abdullah Al Sorour.

“All [those who break the rules] are subjected to penalties as per the UAE Attorney General’s resolution.”

Brig Al Sorour urged everyone to comply with safety measures.

The UAE introduced rules early on in the pandemic. These regulations, along with one of the world's fastest vaccination drives, have helped the country to control the virus.

In March, Dubai's Naif community was locked down for four weeks to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Life in Naif returns to normal – in pictures

On April 26, it will be one year since the Covid-19 lockdown in Naif, one of Dubai's oldest districts, was lifted. 'The National' visited the neighbourhood to see how residents and businesses are faring. All photos by Pawan Singh / The National

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

(D Silva 26', Sterling 38', 81', 87', De Bruyne 61', Jesus 68') Watford 0 Man of the match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

The specs Engine: Turbocharged four-cylinder 2.7-litre Power: 325hp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh189,700 On sale: now

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

