Coronavirus: police hand out more than 10,000 fines in Bur Dubai

Police in Bur Dubai handed out 10,745 fines to people breaking Covid-19 rules in the past seven months.
Offences included failing to wear a mask in public, not adhering to social distancing and ignoring venue capacity rules.
The fines were issued between November and May.
“These [breaches] were issued while monitoring three designated areas in Bur Dubai,” said director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brig Abdullah Al Sorour.
“All [those who break the rules] are subjected to penalties as per the UAE Attorney General’s resolution.”
Brig Al Sorour urged everyone to comply with safety measures.
The UAE introduced rules early on in the pandemic. These regulations, along with one of the world's fastest vaccination drives, have helped the country to control the virus.
In March, Dubai's Naif community was locked down for four weeks to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
Manchester City 6
(D Silva 26', Sterling 38', 81', 87', De Bruyne 61', Jesus 68')
Watford 0
Man of the match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
Engine: Turbocharged four-cylinder 2.7-litre
Power: 325hp
Torque: 500Nm
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Price: From Dh189,700
On sale: now
Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85')
Morecambe 0
Saturday (UAE kick-off times)
Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (6pm)
West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm)
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm)
Sunday
Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm)
Everton v Liverpool (10pm)
Monday
Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)
Engine: 3.5-litre V6
Transmission: six-speed manual
Power: 325bhp
Torque: 370Nm
Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds
Price: Dh230,000
On sale: now
