UAE HEALTH CORONAVIRUS COVID19 VACCINATION A Dubai ambulance worker is vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in Dubai. EPA (EPA)

The UAE recorded 1,757 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

The latest infections brought the country’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 561,048.

Another 1,725 patients overcame the coronavirus, taking the number of recoveries to 540,886.

Three more people died, taking total fatalities to 1,661. Active cases stand at 18,501.

The figures came after 225,954 more tests were carried out.

New cases have mostly fallen in recent months from a high of almost 4,000 in January. But they ticked up in recent days from lows of about 1,200 last week.

Authorities co-ordinated one of the world's fastest vaccination drives and widespread testing to curb the spread of the virus.

Almost 50 million tests have been conducted and in excess of 12 million vaccine doses administered since the pandemic began.

The Bio Ram Buxani earned a salary of 125 rupees per month in 1959 Indian currency was then legal tender in the Trucial States. He received the wages plus food, accommodation, a haircut and cinema ticket twice a month and actuals for shaving and laundry expenses Buxani followed in his father’s footsteps when he applied for a job overseas His father Jivat Ram worked in general merchandize store in Gibraltar and the Canary Islands in the early 1930s Buxani grew the UAE business over several sectors from retail to financial services but is attached to the original textile business He talks in detail about natural fibres, the texture of cloth, mirrorwork and embroidery Buxani lives by a simple philosophy – do good to all

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

