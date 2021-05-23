Canada’s Expo 2020 Dubai programme to focus on key sectors

op23 heller expo2020 An artist's impression of the UAE pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Wam (Wam)

Canada launched its commercial programme for Expo 2020 on Sunday, with a focus on building partnerships with the UAE in key sectors.



The countries will work to increase co-operation in clean technology, energy, e-commerce, health care, innovation, international education and logistics.

Canada's programme focuses on three areas – diversity, innovation and future.

The country's workforce in the Emirates will help to forge people-to-people and business-to-business connections.

The empowerment of women will be promoted, along with a focus on female leaders in technology, entrepreneurship and science.



Canada's Trade Commissioner Service will develop a virtual commercial B2B Programme in the lead-up to Expo 2020 for future economic growth opportunities.

Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said partnering with UAE institutions was important.

"Expo 2020 will be the first opportunity for the world to convene post-pandemic and will be a catalyst for economic recovery initiatives," he said.

“Through collaboration with the UAE government, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and with the support of our bilateral business councils, we will achieve our mutual goals to increase trade and expand innovation between our countries.”

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, also spoke at the launch.

"Increasing exports and two-way investments with Canada supports the UAE's strategy to strengthen local exports and helps advance Operation 300bn, the new industrial strategy aimed at increasing the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the UAE's national economy over the next 10 years," he said.

“We welcome Canadian entities to discover the competitive advantages the UAE market has to offer.”

Hamad Buamim, president and chief executive of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the new programme, along with Expo 2020, would help to expand bilateral trade and build new bridges between the two business communities, while serving common interests and ambitions.

“The launch of Canada’s Expo 2020 Commercial programme is a major step towards strengthening trade and investment ties between the UAE and Canada,” he said.

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

