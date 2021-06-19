Abu Dhabi Police warn of scam callers from UAE Central Bank

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have warned of scam callers claiming to be from the UAE Central Bank seeking bank details.

It also cautioned of a false text message purporting to be from Abu Dhabi Police sent to prove the veracity of the scam.

The force urged people not to be duped by the fraudsters and said links contained in the text messages took people to fake sites that may seem legitimate.

Abu Dhabi Police advised the public not to share confidential information with anyone, including bank account or bank card information or online banking passwords stating bank employees and banks do not do this.

It also urged people to report such calls by going to a police station, contact the Aman security service number at 800 2626 or by sending a text message to 2828.

Authorities have been stepping up efforts to clamp down on the practice, which is a global problem.

Sharjah police in May arrested ten scam callers after a man reported being conned out of thousands of dirhams.

The victim received a call from a man claiming to be from his bank, requesting he supply confidential details and update records. After doing so, at least Dh32,000 ($8,713) was siphoned from his account, police said.