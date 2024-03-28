UAE sends 124 tonnes of aid to Gaza under joint air relief campaigns

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has delivered a further 124 tonnes of crucial humanitarian aid to northern Gaza under air drop operations being carried out in partnership with Egypt and Jordan.

The Ministry of Defence said late on Wednesday that an additional 90 tonnes of food and relief supplies were sent to the besieged enclave by air forces from the Emirates and Egypt as part of the Birds of Goodness campaign.

The ministry said the support was the single largest air drop made since the vital operation was launched at the end of February.

About 664 tonnes of aid have now been distributed in Gaza through the key initiative.

Meanwhile, the UAE and Jordan airdropped another 34 tonnes of aid to northern Gaza, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The National boards an aircraft dropping aid over Gaza

It is the third such air relief mission completed by the air forces of the two nations.

The continued support is central to the UAE's commitment to support the Palestinian people as the Israel-Gaza war rages on.

On Wednesday, the latest group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients landed in Abu Dhabi to receive crucial medical care.

A plane carrying 32 patients and a further 64 family members arrived at Zayed International Airport on a flight from Al Arish in Egypt, state news agency Wam reported.

The support is being delivered as part of a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed to provide treatment for 1,000 wounded children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip.

The patients were taken to local hospitals for immediate care, with family members to be housed at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi.

The death toll in Gaza stands at more than 32,400, with 74,889 injured since the conflict broke out.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million population have been displaced during the months-long fighting.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution that demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire during Ramadan that is to be “respected by all parties leading to a lasting, sustainable ceasefire”.

The resolution passed with 14 votes in favour and one abstention from the US.

It marked the first time the council had passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.