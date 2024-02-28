Abu Dhabi announces new bus fares and routes

New fares have been announced across Abu Dhabi's public transport system.

Bus boarding passes will now cost from Dh30 for seven days and Dh95 for a 30-day pass.

The standard fare will be set at Dh2 for boarding plus an additional 5 fils for each kilometre.

More areas will be included within the bus network, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday, to improve public transport services in the emirate.

All city-wide and suburban bus routes will be integrated from February 28, it said.

Users can switch between buses without paying an additional boarding fee for a maximum of two transfers, within 60 minutes of the last tap-out.

The Integrated Transport Centre has also expanded the bus routes to include city and suburban areas in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Tickets operating under the previous system will stop being sold from February 27.

However, those who have purchased passes before this date can still use them in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, although they won't cover suburban areas.

It remains mandatory that Halifat cards are tapped when boarding and alighting from each bus. Failure to do so will result in fines.

Emirati families who have limited incomes and are enrolled in social support programmes by the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority or the Ministry of Community Development are also entitled to subsidised public transport passes.

A seven-day pass will cost Dh30, while the 30-day pass will cost Dh80.

No changes have been made to the free annual passes for seniors and people of determination, with a plus one, and the student annual pass, at Dh500.

Transport remains free for children under the age of 10.