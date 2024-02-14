Latest updates
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India after his speech during the Ahlan Modi event held at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National

Modi in UAE live: Indian PM to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's landmark Hindu temple

Indian leader will address Dubai's World Governments Summit before attending dedication ceremony for long-awaited place of worship

Latest updates
Read More
KEY INFO
Updated: February 14, 2024, 7:44 AM