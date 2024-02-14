Updated: February 14, 2024, 7:44 AM
Modi in UAE live: Indian PM to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's landmark Hindu temple
Indian leader will address Dubai's World Governments Summit before attending dedication ceremony for long-awaited place of worship
KEY INFO
- India PM in two-day visit to the UAE
- Modi to speak at World Governments Summit on Wednesday
- India leader to inaugurate UAE capital's first Hindu temple
- Modi hails 'historic bond' between UAE and India in stadium address on Tuesday
