President Sheikh Mohamed orders $5m to support UN's coordinator for reconstruction of Gaza

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered $5 million in financial aid to support the humanitarian efforts being made to reconstruct Gaza, which has been heavily damaged by the war with Israel.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Affairs Minister, who met Sigrid Kaag, the UN's senior humanitarian and reconstruction co-ordinator for Gaza, on Friday.

Ms Kaag was visiting the UAE, where she and Sheikh Abdullah discussed the worsening crisis as a result of the war, and how to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the need for a ceasefire during the meeting, and stressed the need for urgent medical and relief aid to reach Palestinians without being obstructed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, along with Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation. Wam

He also highlighted the importance of the role of the UN in finding a way to resume negotiations to achieve peace based on the two-state solution.

Also in attendance were Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN.

Satellite images analysed by the UN Satellite Centre show that about a third of the Gaza Strip's buildings have been destroyed or damaged in Israel's offensive.

“In total, a staggering 69,147 structures, equivalent to approximately 30 per cent of the Gaza Strip's total structures, are affected,” Unosat said this week.

It said 22,131 structures in the enclave have been identified as destroyed, with an additional 14,066 considered severely damaged and 32,950 having sustained moderate damage.

The satellite photo, from Planet Labs, of a 1km-wide path on Gaza's border with Israel on Tuesday shows recent demolition, according to an analysis by the Associated Press and expert reports.