UAE weather: Rain and dust clouds forecast for parts of the country

The UAE could experience pockets of rainfall on Sunday along with a “significant” decrease in temperatures in some areas, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

The weather bureau, in its five-day bulletin, said that conditions will be partly cloudy and dusty, with rain forecast for parts of the country's north and east.

It said “moderate to fresh north-westerly winds, especially over the sea” will result in dust storms and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will become “rough” by the afternoon.

It also issued several alerts on Sunday including an orange alert for dust clouds and rain on the east coast; a yellow alert for similar conditions in the broader north of the country; and a separate yellow alert for rough seas.

Temperatures on Sunday in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to remain in the 20Cs.

The NCM said further cloudy weather was expected on Monday with higher levels of humidity. Rain was also expected later in the week.

Temperatures have been regularly dropping into single digits across January.

The lowest temperature recorded on Sunday was 9.9°C at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.