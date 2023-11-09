President Sheikh Mohamed receives Qatar's Sheikh Tamim on visit to UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed greeted Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Emir of Qatar, as he arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday on a visit to the country.

He was welcomed at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.

Also there to greet Sheikh Tamim were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Special Affairs adviser at the Ministry of the Presidential Court and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa, UAE Ambassador to Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force; Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, head of the Emiri Diwan, Sultan Al Mansouri, Qatar's ambassador to the UAE and several senior officials.