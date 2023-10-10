Sheikh Abdullah stresses need to 'prevent cycle of violence' amid Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Palestine-Israel

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with international foreign ministers on Monday to discuss vital efforts to protect civilians caught up in the Israel-Gaza war and “prevent a cycle of violence”.

Sheikh Abdullah met UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly in London to stress the importance of working together to help ease tensions which threaten security and stability in the region.

The two underlined the need to “address all provocative actions that aim to destabilise the region and threaten its peoples”, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the importance of de-escalation in calls with Italy Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

The three ministers agreed that maintaining communication and co-ordination regarding the unfolding crisis was critical.

“Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the need to de-escalate the situation and prevent a cycle of violence that would jeopardise the region's security and stability, as well as the safety of its residents,” Wam reported.

The death toll from both sides is approaching 1,600 after days of fierce fighting.

Hamas has said it will execute one Israeli hostage for every strike on civilian homes in the Gaza Strip conducted without warning.

The militant group's spokesman Abu Obeida said the group would publish footage of the executions.

He said Israel carried out strikes on civilian areas, destroying homes.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip would collapse as Israel responds to the Hamas attacks.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities,” he said in New York. “Now it will only deteriorate exponentially.”

President Sheikh Mohamed called for calm in a series of phone calls with regional leaders on Sunday.

He held talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, President Bashar Al Assad of Syria, Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

Sheikh Mohamed and the other leaders discussed “the necessity of stopping the escalation, calming down and exercising the utmost levels of restraint to protect all civilians and preserve their lives”, Wam said.