Abu Dhabi launches investigation after 150 cats found dumped in Al Falah desert

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport has launched an investigation after more than 150 cats were found abandoned in the emirate's desert.

Residents made the discovery on Friday morning after seeing a larger-than-usual number of cats looking for food and water.

While some cats found their way into nearby communities, others died in the desert.

Quote It has been incredible to see how the entire community has come together in the effort to save as many cats as possible, give them treatment and hopefully find them new homes David Appleby, volunteer rescuer

Videos shared widely on social media on Friday showed scores of dead animals in areas of Al Falah.

“The Department of Municipalities and Transport immediately began investigations after receiving the report and will take all relevant administrative and legal measures,” a statement said.

“The DMT has stressed it has taken all necessary measures to establish the reasons behind this act, noting that investigations are still under way in co-ordination with the relevant authorities to identify perpetrators of this inhumane act, which contradicts civilised morals and values.

“The DMT has also underscored that it values the sentiments of the public and activists and recognises the contributions of volunteers in responding to this incident.

“The DMT urged them to co-operate and communicate to share any details related to the incident, to ensure that the recurrence of practices conflicting with the DMT's stance on animal welfare are duly averted.”

A team of seven volunteers in Abu Dhabi are trying to match up microchip numbers with photographs of missing pets.

Jacqueline Appleby and her husband Dave helped to co-ordinate the rescue of more than 150 cats abandoned in Al Falah.

Rescuers said that 90 of the rescued cats survived, but at least 62 had died.

The microchip numbers for each of the dead cats have been recorded, they said.

Volunteers have been combing the Al Falah desert in off-road vehicles, trying to find other cats that may have been abandoned.

A number of dead dogs were also been found by volunteers.

At least six veterinary clinics in Abu Dhabi have offered free services to treat the sick animals, while bags of cat litter and food have been bought by animal lovers to feed the survivors.

“On Friday, people were coming from all over the country to join the rescue to collect cats,” said David Appleby, one of the first volunteer rescuers to begin tracing the cats.

“We have around 30 cats receiving treatment from vets.

“The animals will go through a 14-day isolation period to ensure they are healthy and will then be vaccinated and given passports to make them available for adoption, if no owners come forward.

“There will be a consolidation period of trying to trace the owners of some of these cats.

“It has been incredible to see how the entire community has come together in the effort to save as many cats as possible, give them treatment and hopefully find them new homes.”

The DMT has called on the public to report any abuse or neglect that exposes animals to danger by contacting 800 555.