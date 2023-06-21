President Sheikh Mohamed orders release of 988 prisoners for Eid Al Adha

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday ordered the release of 988 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha.

This decision was made in an effort to give inmates an opportunity to rebuild their lives, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE leader grants such pardons each year to boost family ties and to highlight the generous spirit of the religious festival, Wam said.

Rulers of the emirates typically free prisoners to mark religious occasions, of which Eid Al Adha is one of the most significant.

Read More When is Eid Al Adha 2023?

Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – will begin on Wednesday, June 28.

It is observed during Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, which began on Monday.

Dhu Al Hijja is considered one of the four sacred months for Muslims, called Al Ash-hur Al Hurom.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage also takes place during the month, beginning on June 26.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, Eid Al Adha is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith.

