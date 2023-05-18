A Closer Look: How is Africa's energy transformation progressing?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

Africa's energy transformation is under way but it has not been an easy road.

Despite a number of globally backed initiatives making progress on the continent, some smaller countries are still struggling to power homes.

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's reporter Nick Webster, who travelled to Togo and Sierra Leone to see how the energy landscape is changing for people there.

