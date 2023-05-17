Nepali resident wins more than 250 times his annual salary in Mahzooz draw

A 33-year-old UAE resident from Nepal has become an overnight millionaire thanks to the Mahzooz draw, it was announced on Wednesday.

Surya, a machine operator who works for a private company in Abu Dhabi, won the jackpot on Saturday.

His typical salary is between Dh2,000 and Dh4,000 and the lucky winner is now planning an incredible future.

"I'm still trying to figure out how many zeroes there are in a million dirhams," said Surya, who is married with one child. "Having moved to Abu Dhabi seven years ago, I have sent every dirham I earned to my family in Nepal."

Surya was at work when the draw took place and learnt of his good fortune only on Monday.

He plans to spend the winnings on improving the lives of his family – buying a home for his mother in Nepal and paying for his child's education.

"I've always worried about the future of my family," he said. "But this life-changing win from Mahzooz will ensure that my future is filled with possibilities that were previously out of reach for me. I am extremely grateful."

No further details about the man's circumstances were released but Mahzooz said he was the third participant from Nepal to become a millionaire and the 43rd millionaire created by Mahzooz.

Draws take place every Saturday. Participants can buy a bottle of Mahzooz water for Dh35 and enter the weekly draw for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million ($5.44 million) and a separate draw that guarantees Dh1 million every week.

