Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Qatar on its National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday congratulated Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, on the country’s National Day.

Qatar celebrates its National Day on December 18 to mark the country’s unification in 1878. It was declared an independent state in 1971.

“I extend my best wishes to my brother Tamim bin Hamad and the people of Qatar on the occasion of their country’s National Day,” said Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter

“We wish Qatar and its people continued happiness and success in the future.”

As well as celebrating National Day, Qatar is also gearing up for the Fifa World Cup final on Sunday evening.

Argentina will face off against France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

It is the first time a World Cup has been held in the Middle East and has drawn fans to Qatar from across the globe.

