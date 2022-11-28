UAE wakes to chill in the air after muggy start to winter

The UAE woke to cool, fresh temperatures and a chill in the air early on Monday, with these conditions set to continue this week.

After a muggy start to the winter this month, the mercury dipped below 20ºC early in the morning.

There will be highs of 31ºC in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Throughout the week, temperatures will dip as low as 16ºC, with highs of 34ºC in Dubai on Tuesday.

There will be some cloud on Wednesday and Thursday, said forecasters.

Looking ahead to National Day celebrations on Friday and Saturday, conditions should be clear and sunny, with highs of 31ºC in the capital.

Similar conditions are forecast for the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens on the same days.

The National Day weekend is a public holiday, so employees are off Thursday, December 1, through to Saturday, December 3. For those who are off on Sunday, December 4, this will mean a break of four days.

In Qatar, conditions are forecast to remain in the high twenties throughout the second week of the World Cup.