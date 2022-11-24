Flydubai plane diverted to Turkish airport after false security threat

A Flydubai flight from Warsaw to Dubai made an emergency landing in Turkey on Thursday after a false security threat.

Flight FZ1830 diverted Ankara Esenboga Airport, an airline spokesperson said.

“The aircraft safely landed at 3.17am local time and was met with the local authorities,” the airline said in a statement.

"Our highly trained crew followed standard operating procedures and the aircraft was cleared for departure at 6.47am local time."

Turkey's state-run Andolou news agency reported that the incident was a bomb threat hoax, without saying where the threat was made or providing further details.

It said 161 passengers stepped outside the aircraft during the search before reboarding later.

“We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused to their travel plans. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our number one priority,” a Flydubai spokesperson added.