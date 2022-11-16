Artemis 1 launch live: watch Nasa's Moon rocket lift-off

Nasa is to make another attempt to launch its $4.1 billion Artemis 1 Moon rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

A two-hour launch window opens on Wednesday at 10.04am GST (6.04am UTC). Nasa is broadcasting the launch live on its social media channels.

Artemis 1 is an uncrewed test flight around the Moon and would, if successful, pave the way for future crewed missions under the Artemis programme.

The US space agency has been trying to launch the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion spacecraft on top of it, since late August and has made two failed attempts so far owing to hydrogen leaks.

Hurricane Ian also delayed an attempt in late September and the rocket also survived Hurricane Nicole while on the launch pad.

Another hydrogen leak detected

Overnight, Nasa began fuelling the rocket. It was able to load 741,940 litres of liquid oxygen into the core stage, which is now 100 per cent full.

But engineers detected a hydrogen leak in the core stage fuel replenishment system on the rocket.

A “red team” was sent out to the launch pad to tighten bolts on the valve, which was expected to take only 15 minutes, but it took about an hour.

The Nasa TV launch commentator said that the repair work could “eat into the launch window”.

“Unfortunately, the team here was unable to remedy the leak remotely,” the commentator said.

“And so it became necessary to send a crew of individuals called the Red Crew out to the launch pad to make a hands-on fix.”

At about 8am, the red crew completed their work and the liquid hydrogen started flowing again into the tank.

If the rocket does launch, it will lift off with 3,991 tonnes of thrust, soaring at speeds of 40,233kph in about eight minutes to reach space.

Why is Nasa going to the Moon?

It has been more than 50 years since humankind last set foot on the Moon in the final mission of the Apollo era.

But Nasa wants to return humans to the lunar surface under the Artemis programme and build a small station, called Lunar Gateway, in the Moon's orbit.

The space agency astronauts would be able to live and work on the Moon to carry out research, and eventually send humans to Mars from there.

Artemis 1 will measure the rocket and Orion spacecraft's performance.

The flight will also carry 10 CubeSats — miniature satellites — which will support the mission's investigations.

Artemis 2 will involve sending the first crewed mission to orbit the Moon in 2024.

A crew of four will perform a lunar fly-by for about 21 days before returning to Earth.

Artemis 3 will be the first crewed lunar landing mission, which is likely to include a woman. This mission was delayed until 2025.