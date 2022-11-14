Zomato to scrap food delivery in the UAE with customers redirected to Talabat

Talabat has run the Zomato UAE business since 2019

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2020. A Zomato delivery man on his motorcycle on a nearly empty streets at downtown Abu Dhabi on the first day of the UAE cleaning campaign. Emiratis and residents across the UAE must stay home this weekend while a nationwide cleaning and sterilisation drive is carried out. Victor Besa / The National
Patrick Ryan
Nov 14, 2022
The popular Zomato app will no longer accept food delivery orders in the UAE from November 24.

Zomato users will automatically be redirected to the Talabat delivery app when making food orders from that date.

“It will no longer be possible to order food in the UAE through our app, from November 24,” said a Zomato spokesperson.

Talabat has run the UAE business of Zomato, which was set up in India, since 2019.

The spokesperson confirmed there would be an effect on the existing workforce, including job losses, without providing details.

"We truly value the contribution and commitment each one of them has had towards building Zomato’s food-ordering business,” said the representative.

"As an organisation, we are well-positioned to support our people adequately as they transition in the best way possible for their careers.

"The severance package extended includes financial and immigration support, outplacement opportunities along with covering the cost of healthcare for our people and their families.”

They added the company would continue to operate in the UAE with a focus on other aspects of the business.

Updated: November 14, 2022, 2:04 PM
