When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

Long weekend due in early December for National and Commemoration Days

Patrick Ryan
Sep 23, 2022
The next public holiday in the UAE is just around the corner with the celebration of the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday next month.

While millions of people celebrated Eid Al Adha in July, another long weekend is unlikely as the Prophet’s birthday takes place on a Saturday.

It is expected that a long weekend will be in place for the country’s Commemoration Day and National Day, on December 1 and 2.

These fall on a Thursday and Friday this year, with the official days off for these dates being listed as Thursday, December 1, until Sunday, December 4.

In 2023, the first public holiday is likely to be in April for Eid Al Fitr when residents can expect a four-day weekend.

UAE public holidays: in pictures

Dignitaries and citizens attend the 45th UAE National Day celebrations held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in 2016. Photo: Crown Prince Court — Abu Dhabi

Updated: September 23, 2022, 7:35 AM
