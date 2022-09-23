When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

The next public holiday in the UAE is just around the corner with the celebration of the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday next month.

While millions of people celebrated Eid Al Adha in July, another long weekend is unlikely as the Prophet’s birthday takes place on a Saturday.

It is expected that a long weekend will be in place for the country’s Commemoration Day and National Day, on December 1 and 2.

These fall on a Thursday and Friday this year, with the official days off for these dates being listed as Thursday, December 1, until Sunday, December 4.

In 2023, the first public holiday is likely to be in April for Eid Al Fitr when residents can expect a four-day weekend.

UAE public holidays: in pictures