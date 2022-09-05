Al Ghurair Properties removes brokers' fees on new rentals offer in Dubai

Pioneering real estate company Al Ghurair Properties is enabling new tenants to pay zero commission when moving into one of its broad range of stylish apartments.

The limited-time offer also allows the tenants to enjoy up to one month rent-free and a 12-cheques payment plan on selected properties.

Even if a tenant secures their new home through one of Al Ghurair’s registered brokers they pay zero commission — as standard market practice for new leases in Dubai agency commission is usually five per cent of annual rent.

A further “pay less” option is available to new tenants who settle their annual rent payment in one cheque.

Terms and conditions apply to the special offer which home-makers have until September 30, 2022 to avail to save significantly on a variety of apartments in a selection of modern buildings.

These include stand-out addresses such as AGC Residence, Manazil Al Mankhool 01, Manazil Al Raffa 01, Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03, Masaken Al Qusais 01, and Masaken Al Warqa 01.

Christopher Letoille, Al Ghurair Properties’ head of residential, adds: “We intended these advantages to help improve the lives of our tenants and make our properties accessible to everyone, which is a major priority for us.”

For three decades, Al Ghurair Properties has been at the forefront of real estate development in the UAE, aiming to exceed expectations with a “commitment to excellence”.

It offers a secure and comfortable living environment with top-notch amenities that is financially feasible for all demographics.

Al Ghurair Properties aims to create sustainable communities with fulfilling lifestyles in some of Dubai’s most cherished locations, now combined with this wallet-friendly special offer.

Al Ghurair Properties offer residents modern lifestyle facilities. Photo: Supplied

AGC Residence offers its residents a huge pool, basketball and tennis courts, among the exclusive facilities of Al Naadi Club, as well as direct access to vibrant Al Ghurair Mall with its range of retail, dining and entertainment opportunities.

Set in the heart of Deira, AGC Residence offers two- and three-bedroom apartments with chiller and water included, designed for modern family living in a convenient location for the rest of the city via Union metro station.

Manazil Al Mankhool 01 is a “prestigious” Bur Dubai high-rise with balconies, fitness facilities and a convenient children’s play area. Floor-to-ceiling windows lend the one, two and three-bedroom apartments plenty of light while Burjuman Centre and great schools are close by, adding to the family appeal.

With Manazil Al Raffa 01, tenants can choose from luxurious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with spacious terraces, large windows and built-in wardrobes, served by a generous swimming pool, gym and tennis court. The building is a short walk from Dubai Creek, and Dubai Metro Sharaf DG and Al Fahidi stations.

Residents of Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03 can enjoy a rooftop pool, gym, contemporary apartment design in a variety of layouts, and swift access to Reef Mall and Al Ghurair Centre, as well as Abu Baker Siddique station.

For those tenants who seek nature and greenery, Masaken Al Qusais 01 is a quick walk away from beautiful Al Nahda Pond Park, ideal for sunset strolls or picnics, while offering simple road access to the rest of Dubai. Dubai Metro’s green line is also nearby.

The Manazil Al Mankhool development by Al Ghurair Properties. Photo: Supplied

More floor-to-ceiling windows and high-quality finishes make Masaken Al Warqa’a 01 an attractive option, also with good road connections.

Al Ghurair Properties says it intends to offer “unparalleled leasing opportunities to live in communities filled with culture and design”.

And it is now simpler to rent your “dream home in one of these fantastic communities” thanks to the special promotion.

To start living large and saving big with Al Ghurair Properties’ limited-time offer, go to https://www.alghurairproperties.com/special-offer