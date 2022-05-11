UAE jobs: more than 400 teaching jobs on offer ahead of new academic year

More than 400 teaching jobs are on offer in the Emirates ahead of the new academic year.

Jobs have been advertised for several positions, including classroom teachers, music tutors, subject specialists, those focusing on special education needs, as well as leadership roles.

While close to 250 jobs are located in Dubai, there are more than 100 vacancies in Abu Dhabi and close to a dozen in Sharjah. There are some in the Northern Emirates, too.

Most of the jobs have a May deadline for applications and an August start date.

Most schools begin the new academic year on August 29 or 30.

The vacancies are being advertised on Tes, formerly the Times Educational Supplement.

What jobs are on offer?

North London Collegiate School Dubai is looking for an English teacher, ideally with experience in teaching the International Baccalaureate diploma curriculum.

Dwight School Dubai requires a new head of mathematics with extensive knowledge of the subject and the IB Programme.

The school is also looking for someone to head their science department.

Nord Anglia International School Dubai has advertised a position for a mathematics teacher, while Citizens School in Dubai is looking for a leader of inclusion and wellbeing.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi has an opening for a physical education teacher, while Amity International School in the capital is looking for a head of computing, and Al Rabeeh Academy is advertising for a head of early years.

RAK Academy in Ras Al Khaimah is looking for an assistant head of English. A bachelor's degree in English language or literature and a qualified teacher status are essential.

Aldar Education is on the lookout for a principal for a school in the Northern Emirates.

