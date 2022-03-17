Family of missing 15-year-old Indian boy urge public to help find him

The parents of a missing Indian boy in Sharjah are pleading for the public to help them find their son.

The teenager, Anav Seth, 15, is a Grade 10 pupil at Delhi Private School Sharjah.

He left home on Wednesday afternoon after lunch, and has not been seen since.

The boy was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and carrying a backpack when he left home on March 16.

Anyone with information about Anav Seth's whereabouts is asked to contact Sharjah Police. Photo: Supplied

His mother and sister were asleep when Anav left the house.

Sharjah Police have been notified of the situation and are working to locate the missing boy.

Mohit Seth, Anav's father, had a desperate message for the public.

"Just help me find my son. That's the only thing they can do," he said.

His message to Anav was simple: "Come back, my son."

Mr Seth said his son had been concerned about his academic performance and exams.

Members of the public who see or have seen Anav are asked to contact Sharjah Police with more information.