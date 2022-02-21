US Navy plans launch of Middle East drone force alongside allies

The US Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet announced on Monday the launch of a new joint fleet of unmanned drones with allied nations to patrol vast swathes of the region’s waters as tensions simmer with Iran.

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said that 100 unmanned drones, both sailing and submersible, would dramatically multiply the surveillance capacities of the US Navy, allowing it to keep a close eye on waters critical to the flow of global oil and shipping.

Trade at sea has been targeted in recent years as Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers collapsed.

“By using unmanned systems, we can just simply see more. They’re high-reliability and remove the human factor,” Vice Admiral Cooper told Associated Press on the sidelines of the Unmanned System Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, adding that the systems are “the only way to cover whatever gaps that we have today.”

He said he hopes the drone force using artificial intelligence would be operational by the summer of 2023 to put more “eyes and ears on the water.”

The 5th Fleet includes the crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of all oil passes. It also stretches as far as the Red Sea reaches near the Suez Canal, the waterway in Egypt linking the Middle East to the Mediterranean, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Yemen.

The high seas have witnessed a series of assaults and escalations in recent years, following former president Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the nuclear deal and reimpose devastating sanctions.

“It’s been well-established that Iran is the No 1 in the primary regional threat we are addressing,” Vice Admiral Cooper said. “There’s the ballistic missile, cruise missile and UAV [drone] component, both in their capability and their mass proliferation, as well as well as the proxy forces.”

Iran sponsors proxy militias in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen that give it a military reach across the region.

As Yemen's seven-year-old civil war grinds on, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have sent bomb-laden drone boats towards Saudi waters that have damaged vessels and oil facilities.

“What the Houthis are doing, it is an entirely completely different operation that’s offensively orientated,” Vice Admiral Cooper said. “What we are doing is inherently defensively orientated.”

There has also been a recent string of tense encounters between Iranian and American naval boats in Middle East waters. The confrontations have underscored the risk of an armed clash between the nations.

Notably, however, Vice Admiral Cooper said the US has not seen such an episode in the past few months, as diplomats in Vienna attempt to resuscitate the tattered atomic accord.

“If you look back over the last couple of months, I would say it’s status quo,” he said.

“There have been some periods where they have had an uptick in activity … The overwhelming majority of these interactions are safe and professional.”

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shared threat of Iran has prompted a rapid realignment of politics in the Middle East. In 2020, the UAE and Bahrain normalised ties with Israel in a series of US-brokered accords.

Israel for the first time joined in a massive US-led naval exercise in the region earlier this month.

Vice Admiral Cooper said that Israel likely would join in the Navy's unmanned naval drone task force in the region.

“I would expect exercises in the future where we would work side by side,” he said.