Surf therapy helps depression sufferers get back on their feet

A woman who took up surfing to ease her depression hopes a new therapy programme using adventure sports in Dubai could help others who are struggling with their mental health.

Surfing and water sports have proved effective in treating anxiety, depression and other forms of mental turmoil such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

The International Surf Therapy Organisation is a community of practitioners and researchers who aim to use the sport as a mental and physical health intervention.

Quote If I go through a rough patch, the ocean is the first thing I think about and turn to for comfort Chrystal Engelbrecht, surf therapy instructor

By providing access to surf therapy for people who are mentally, physically or socially disadvantaged, the ISTO hopes to build a research and evidence base to highlight its effectiveness.

There are more than 90 affiliated organisations globally, with the first launched in Dubai by Briton Paula Jacobson, 39, who manages the sessions with instructors from the Surf House in Jumeirah.

Ms Jacobson, who suffered from depression when her mother died of cancer three years ago, launched the first sessions in December, with groups of three or four people alongside two instructors.

“I found out about dozens of schools in the UK using surf therapy for young people,” she said.

“I got in touch with the ISTO governing body that formed in 2017 with the idea of starting a similar project in Dubai.

“There are times of crisis you can’t predict and I’ve had some really low points.

“It can be an uncomfortable conversation but it is one that needs to happen.

“We have the ocean and we have waves in Dubai.

“There is nothing as positive or active like surfing for people who may not want to see a psychologist or counsellor, or take medication.

“Surfing is a very different kind of therapy to tackle daily problems.”

Paula Jacobson with her board at the ready for a surf session. Issa Alkindy for The National

The Dubai programme is based on a successful pilot course in the south-west of England, called the Wave Project, and another on Belhaven Beach near Dunbar, Scotland.

Qualified surf instructors led two hour after-school sessions to help young people deal with anxiety.

The five-week course led to improvements in general mental health perception, as reported on the Stirling Child Wellbeing Scale — a test used to measure emotional and psychological well-being in children aged 8 to 15.

It focused on changes to mental health measured through a self-reported questionnaire completed before and after the course.

Psychology professionals were asked to monitor improvements, with positive change reported in 15 out of 17 measures evaluated.

Those taking part said they felt motivated after learning a new skill and benefited from a sense of community after making new friends.

The Dubai programme is aligned with The Psychiatry and Therapy Centre in Dubai Healthcare City, which supports those attending with follow-up care. It also recommends surf therapy to patients.

In calmer weather, when the swell subsides and the waves flatten in Dubai, the group is offered lessons in wake-surfing, which involves being towed behind a boat.

Healthy mindset

South African Chrystal Engelbrecht is an instructor at the Surf House and involved with teaching surf therapy sessions in Dubai.

“I used to surf in South Africa with a similar group who helped young homeless people who were dropping out of school,” she said.

“They got into surfing and embraced the therapy to help overcome their trauma. Surfing helped get them back into a healthy mindset.

“When you finally have that connection with something new and are in the ocean it is therapeutic.

“If I go through a rough patch, the ocean is the first thing I think about and turn to for comfort. When you are surfing you have nothing else on your mind, all you feel is joy.”

One novice surfer who has noticed an improvement in her mental health is Lily.

The British scuba-diving instructor takes antidepressants, as she has suffered anxiety for years.

“I had never surfed before so it was all very new,” she said. “There was a lot of adrenalin and I worried about not getting up on the board, but it is very addictive.

“When you stand up there is a huge feeling of accomplishment and you just want to do it again.”

Calming place

Lilly said a relationship break-up and job loss at the onset of Covid worsened her anxiety and mild depression.

She has had six counselling sessions at a cost of Dh600 a time and her medication costs Dh500 every three months.

As conventional mental health treatments are not covered by her health insurance, Lily decided to give surf therapy a go as a more holistic, affordable alternative.

“I’m concentrating so hard when I’m surfing, so I don’t think or worry about anything else,” said Lily.

“It gets you to meet new people and learn a new skill, there is a sense of community and I feel apart of something with others in a similar place to me.

“The sea is a very calming place.”