Firefighters tackle electrical fire in Jebel Ali

No injuries were reported

Jan 12, 2022

Dubai Civil Defence dealt with what was described as a small electrical fire in Jebel Ali on Wednesday evening.

The fire originated from an electrical cable in the industrial area. No injuries were reported, according to the Dubai Media Office Twitter account.

Some Dubai residents reported hearing a loud noise in the Jebel Ali area at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, posting pictures of a plume of smoke or dust rising from the ground.

DMO later confirmed that Civil Defence had attended the scene and tackled the fire.

