The UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Sunday as cooler weather conditions move in.

Forecasters say low clouds could form in some areas, particularly along the coast.

Temperatures are expected to reach 24°C in Dubai and 23°C in Abu Dhabi.

It will be humid by night with a probability of fog or mist formation. Winds will be light to moderate, reaching maximum speeds of 30 km/h.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.