Sheikh Mohammed visit begins UAE Flag Day events at Expo 2020 Dubai

The ninth UAE Flag Day has been marked at Expo 2020 Dubai with a visit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, a police parade and a flyover by the Air Force aerobatics demonstration team.

The ceremony on Wednesday at Al Wasl Plaza signalled the start of days of events at the Expo site.

The premiere of Riverdance starts at 8.30pm on Wednesday at Jubilee Park, beginning a month-long residency at the world's fair that runs until November 28.

Competition to dance in Riverdance season finale

Riverdance performance at the Ireland Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai. Expo 2020 Dubai

Residents are invited to enter a competition to become part of the cast and appear in the finale of the show at Expo on November 28.

Auditions will be held throughout the month and residents with a passion for dancing are invited to enter.

The winner will be able to perfect their skills with training classes before the show at the end of the month.

The competition to become the first UAE resident cast member of Riverdance is open to anyone aged 16 and over.

For more information, contact the Ireland Pavilion.

Thursday

On Thursday, from 10am-1pm the Terra Auditorium will host a discussion on the shape of future cities, as part of the world majlis series. The later session, from 4-6pm, will discuss preserving natural spaces in urban environments.

Indonesia will celebrate its National Day on Thursday from 10.15am at Al Wasl Plaza.

The Women’s pavilion will host a discussion entitled 'Women in Arabia and Islam, the path from rural to urban spaces in the Islamic world' from 11am-1pm

Late Nights at Expo will host a special Diwali celebration on Thursday evening to include Indian rappers and other musical performances from 10.30pm until 1am on the Jubilee Stage.

Friday and Saturday

On Friday, November 5, it is Colombia’s National Day with a flag-raising ceremony at 10.15am at Al Wasl Plaza.

Expo Live events will host a discussion on 'tech digital platforms — bridging the gap in the housing industry' from 5pm-6pm at the Good Place pavilion on Friday.

The Diwali celebrations continue at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre where a Dubai-based Hindi band play live from 8.30pm-10.30pm, followed by the Diwali edition of Late Nights at Expo from 10.30pm to 1am at the Jubilee stage.

On Saturday, November 6, an event called At Home with Nature about how to create healthy environments for living will take place from 10am-1pm at the Nexus for People and Planet stage.

At the Terra Auditorium, Culture and Conversations; What Makes a City, is on from 12pm-4pm, while ‘rethinking mobility’ is a discussion from 2pm-4.15pm at the France pavilion.

World-famous Italian bike race comes to Expo

Saturday promises to be a special day for cycling fans as the first Giro D’Italia criterium cycle race held outside Italy will take place at Expo 2020.

The event is a one-off and is being staged by the organisers of the three-week Italian Grand Tour, RCS Sports, Dubai Sports Council and Expo 2020 Dubai.

The race is being held as part of the 'Made in Italy' campaign at the World Expo and will be run on a track designed in the shape of the Giro d’Italia’s ‘Amore Infinito’ infinity symbol.

It is a 30 lap short race around a 2.1km circuit setting off from the Sustainability Portal from 3pm.

Meanwhile, the Thai Pavilion will host an authentic Thai food week with cooking classes from Saturday, November 6 until Monday, November 8.