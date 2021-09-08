UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy with temperatures in low 40s

Temperatures will reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai today

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 24, 2019.

Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, from the Eastern Mangroves area Victor Besa / The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Sep 8, 2021

The weather will be fair and partly cloudy at times on Wednesday.

It will be humid at night and into Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with fog or mist forming.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust to blow about.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman.

Updated: September 8th 2021, 12:48 AM
T20 World Cup Qualifier

October 18 – November 2

Opening fixtures

Friday, October 18

ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya

Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE

UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan

Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed

Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

The bio

Date of Birth: April 25, 1993
Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE
Marital Status: Single
School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai
University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University
Job Title: Pilot, First Officer
Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200
Number of flights: Approximately 300
Hobbies: Exercising
Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping
Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been
Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

