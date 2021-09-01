New UAE human rights institution promises immediate assistance to everyone

The newly formed UAE National Human Rights Institution has said it will begin accepting cases immediately.

People can contact the institution through its hotline 04 284 4421 and social media accounts.

On Monday, President Sheikh Khalifa issued a federal law to establish the official body, which will run independently from the government and have its own budget.

The decision comes as part of UAE's commitment to international human rights treaties and councils, said Khaled Al Hosani, secretary general of the institution.

The institution will report to President Sheikh Khalifa directly, and will be responsible for following up on the application of human rights recommendations and agreements to which the UAE is signatory.

“Today we need this authority to co-ordinate internally between the concerned organisations,” said Mr Al Hosani.

“So if there were issues regarding special needs, or women, or prisoners, the institution takes care of it.

“For instance, people with special needs require certain human rights standards for their daily lives, such as suitable entry and exit points to public places, or certain essential services."

Making sure these amenities and services are updated would be the institution's responsibility, said Mr Al Hosani.

The National Human Rights Institution is the first independent UAE authority to be given the task of safeguarding human rights.

Other Gulf countries like Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have similar institutions in place.

Deputy speaker of the Federal National Council Hamad Al Rahoomi, who reviewed the draft law before passing it back to the Cabinet, said having an independent human rights institution meant the country was on the right track.

“We are very happy to have such a federal law that compliments the efforts the country has been making towards guaranteeing equal human rights to every individual on its ground.”

Having such an institution is natural in any developed country, he said.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Navdeep Suri, India's Ambassador to the UAE There has been a longstanding need from the Indian community to have a religious premises where they can practise their beliefs. Currently there is a very, very small temple in Bur Dubai and the community has outgrown this. So this will be a major temple and open to all denominations and a place should reflect India’s diversity. It fits so well into the UAE’s own commitment to tolerance and pluralism and coming in the year of tolerance gives it that extra dimension. What we will see on April 20 is the foundation ceremony and we expect a pretty broad cross section of the Indian community to be present, both from the UAE and abroad. The Hindu group that is building the temple will have their holiest leader attending – and we expect very senior representation from the leadership of the UAE. When the designs were taken to the leadership, there were two clear options. There was a New Jersey model with a rectangular structure with the temple recessed inside so it was not too visible from the outside and another was the Neasden temple in London with the spires in its classical shape. And they said: look we said we wanted a temple so it should look like a temple. So this should be a classical style temple in all its glory. It is beautifully located - 30 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi and barely 45 minutes to Dubai so it serves the needs of both communities. This is going to be the big temple where I expect people to come from across the country at major festivals and occasions. It is hugely important – it will take a couple of years to complete given the scale. It is going to be remarkable and will contribute something not just to the landscape in terms of visual architecture but also to the ethos. Here will be a real representation of UAE’s pluralism.

