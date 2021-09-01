Dubai Health Authority urges chronically ill to get third Pfizer shot

The Dubai Health Authority has urged anyone with a chronic condition that affects their immune system to consult with their doctor about getting a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Reuters

People suffering from chronic conditions have been advised to get a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said that those suffering from conditions such as immune diseases should consult their doctor to see if a third dose was necessary.

“It is not necessary for all those who suffer from immune diseases to need a third dose, with the importance of consulting a doctor to determine the extent of their need,” the authority said on its website.

The third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was also recommended by the DHA for those who receive moderate-to-severe immunosuppressive treatments.

This includes recipients of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, organ or stem cell transplant patients, people with severe primary immunodeficiency, patients with advanced or untreated HIV, or people receiving immunosuppressive drugs.

The DHA said the recommendation of a third shot was limited to these groups and is dependent on consultation with a doctor.

Residents and citizens receiving medical treatment outside of the UAE need to get a medical report from their doctor before receiving their third shot.

The DHA confirmed that anyone not receiving these medical treatments does not need a third dose at this time.

