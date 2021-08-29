Coronavirus: when will the Pfizer vaccine be approved in under-12s?

All school staff and children aged 16 and over must be vaccinated to enter school premises in Abu Dhabi.

The majority of adults are now vaccinated in many developed countries.

But a significant chunk of their populations still remains susceptible to the coronavirus because of lack of access to vaccines among young children.

That could soon change.

Pfizer-BioNTech expects to hand over crucial data about the efficacy of its vaccine in the 5-11 age group within weeks to regulators in the US.

So when will the vaccine be available to them?

The National explains.

Which ages is the vaccine being trialled in children?

The vaccine has already been approved in children age 12 and above, and it is currently in trials for those as young as six months.

Pfizer-BioNTech administered the first doses in young children in March to study the vaccine in three age groups: children aged 5 to 11 years, 2 to 5 years, and 6 months to 2 years.

Younger children are receiving a lower dose of the vaccine compared with adults.

A scientist involved in the trials for children said it appeared children mounted a “very strong immune response” to the vaccine, despite the lower doses.

"So one-third of the dose that we're giving adults, or even one-third of the dose that was used in 12-year-olds and above, was just as immunogenic,” Dr Bob Frenck, director of the Vaccine Research Centre at Cincinnati Children's Hospital told CNN.

“We got just as good an immune response as the 30-microgram dose and there were less side effects.

"So because of that, for the 5-12-year-old dosing we are looking at 10 micrograms, and then, in the younger kids, under 5, even going down further to 3 micrograms."

When will the trial reports be available?

The results of the trials in ages between 5 and 11 will be available first, sometime at the end of September and subsequently, Pfizer is expected to file an emergency use application for its use. The US Food and Drug Administration will then need time to assess it.

It is not known how long that will take, but Pfizer’s application for 12 year-olds and above was approved about a month after the company submitted it.

Experts have said that means approval could follow in October if the vaccine proves safe and effective.

"We're hoping to have authorisation – depending on both results and, of course, a few decisions – not too long after the school year starts," Dr Phil Dormitzer, chief scientific officer for viral vaccines at Pfizer, told America's National Public Radio.

Data for younger groups will follow slightly later.

Results for children aged 2 to 5 will be ready soon after the 5-11 age group.

And results for the youngest group, age 6 months to 2 years, are expected in October or November.

It is not known when the vaccines will be approved in the UAE.

But approval in the UAE followed shortly after the vaccine got the green light in the US for the 12-15 age group in May.

Are children at risk from the virus?

The overwhelming majority of children suffer only mild symptoms, or none at all. However, they can and do catch the virus and transmit it, and a very small number become very sick or die as a result.

More than four million children are known to have suffered from the virus since the onset of the pandemic in the US. At least 346 have died.

However, a recent study reported in the journal Pediatrics showed Covid-19 led to more symptoms and complications than the flu in children, with underlying health conditions such as asthma and obesity presenting bigger risks.

According to the research, pneumonia and hypoxia, or a lack of oxygen, occurred more frequently in Covid than seasonal flu.

Children can also suffer from long Covid.

Data released by the UK’s Office of National Statistics in February and April showed 9.8 per cent of children aged from 2 to 11 years and 13 per cent aged 12–16 years reported at least one lingering symptom five weeks after a positive diagnosis.

Children receiving Sinopharm after it was approved in UAE on August 2

Children receiving Sinopharm after it was approved in UAE on August 2

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. "Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so," said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients' money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. "We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client's) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own," he added. Mercer Wealth's clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year's global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients' looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. "Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together," said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. "What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds," he said. "In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns." The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority's private equity department focused on structured equities owing to "their defensive characteristics."

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through "text spoofing," so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

