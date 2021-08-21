UAE introduces new fines and penalties for breaking Covid-19 rules

A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE has introduced new fines and penalties for people who do not comply with the Covid-19 regulations brought in to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The updated list included fines for non-compliance with the quarantine instructions at home and quarantine facilities.

It also included fines for deception offences, including a Dh20,000 fine for cheating or providing incorrect information to evade quarantine or avoid precautionary measures, or for deliberately not disclosing the details of individuals coming into the country from abroad.

Institutions and companies can also be fined for breaking precautionary measures, and individuals can receive penalties for violating judicial orders or for breaking safety rules when stopped at checking points.

Fake news also comes under the spotlight, as the list also imposed fines for spreading disinformation or coronavirus-related rumours.

New fines have also been introduced for commercial vehicles violating temporary entry rules.

Citizens and residents in the UAE have been urged by the Attorney-General Office to abide by the law and follow the precautionary measures and decisions issued by relevant authorities to ensure and protect their health and safety.

