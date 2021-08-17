Bahrain resident killed in bus accident in Ireland after friend’s wedding

Amanda Kinsella, from County Carlow, had travelled home to Ireland from Bahrain.

A Bahrain resident was killed in a freak bus accident when she was back home in Ireland for a friend’s wedding.

Amanda Kinsella, 27, fell from a bus in County Donegal and was struck by a car.

It was believed the private bus was travelling to her friend’s wedding reception on Friday afternoon.

She was flown to a nearby hospital but died that evening.

Quote Amanda was just a fantastic person, on and off the pitch. Kind, funny and full of fun and adventure Arabian Celts sports club

Kinsella, from County Carlow in Ireland, played Gaelic football for Irish clubs in Bahrain. The Arabian Celts club paid an emotional tribute to her.

“Our Arabian Celt and most loved friend, Amanda Kinsella, has passed away after a tragic road accident yesterday evening,” read a statement on the club’s Facebook page.

“Amanda was just a fantastic person, on and off the pitch. Kind, funny and full of fun and adventure.

“She will be sadly missed by all in Bahrain who were lucky enough to know her.”

Her local club in Ireland also issued a statement on its Facebook page.

“Our Bennekerry Tinryland family and community are deeply saddened and devastated to hear the news of the utterly tragic passing of club mate Amanda Kinsella,” it said.

“Our hearts are broken. We can’t begin to describe how beautiful, talented and truly amazing she was.

“A super star 100 times over, we will never ever forget her.”

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

