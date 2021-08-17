Bahrain resident killed in bus accident in Ireland after friend’s wedding

A Bahrain resident was killed in a freak bus accident when she was back home in Ireland for a friend’s wedding.
Amanda Kinsella, 27, fell from a bus in County Donegal and was struck by a car.
It was believed the private bus was travelling to her friend’s wedding reception on Friday afternoon.
She was flown to a nearby hospital but died that evening.
Kinsella, from County Carlow in Ireland, played Gaelic football for Irish clubs in Bahrain. The Arabian Celts club paid an emotional tribute to her.
“Our Arabian Celt and most loved friend, Amanda Kinsella, has passed away after a tragic road accident yesterday evening,” read a statement on the club’s Facebook page.
“Amanda was just a fantastic person, on and off the pitch. Kind, funny and full of fun and adventure.
“She will be sadly missed by all in Bahrain who were lucky enough to know her.”
Her local club in Ireland also issued a statement on its Facebook page.
“Our Bennekerry Tinryland family and community are deeply saddened and devastated to hear the news of the utterly tragic passing of club mate Amanda Kinsella,” it said.
“Our hearts are broken. We can’t begin to describe how beautiful, talented and truly amazing she was.
“A super star 100 times over, we will never ever forget her.”
