Coronavirus: Hope Consortium vaccinates more than 1.7 million people in UAE and Africa

Via Medica International Healthcare chief executive Frank Ludick, right, joins Hope Consortium officials to discuss the acceleration of the group's global vaccination efforts.

A UAE vaccination hub has inoculated more than 1.7 million people in the UAE and Africa against Covid-19 since March.

The Hope Consortium in Abu Dhabi is helping countries that do not have manufacturing plants or cold-chain distribution systems by which to store and deliver the shots.

Led by the emirate’s department of health, the logistics centre is supported by several Emirati and global supply-chain solution companies.

They include Abu Dhabi Ports, Etihad Cargo, Rafed and Switzerland’s SkyCell.

The consortium’s vaccination programme started in Africa in March with the help of Via Medica International Healthcare, a UAE company.

Fifteen Via Medica staff are vaccinating about 1,000 people every day. Frank Ludick, chief executive of the company, hopes to increase that number in the next few weeks.

“We can increase to 8,000 a day once the new phase kicks off,” he said.

It will also increase its cadres in Africa to 40 and set up more vaccination centres, storage freezers and mobile vaccination clinics to reach remote areas.

Two mobile vaccine vehicles equipped with vaccination stations, medical refrigerators and first-aid equipment will be flown from Abu Dhabi and will have the capacity to immunise about 1,000 people per day.

“We have the capability to carry out operations in two to five countries at any given point in time,” Mr Ludick said.

Since setting up in March, the Hope consortium has administered more than 4.6 million doses of vaccines globally and has the capacity to transport, store and distribute up to six billion doses around the globe by November 2021.

“This [figure] is going up to 18 billion by the end of next year,” said Robert Sutton, head of Abu Dhabi Ports’ Logistics Cluster.

“So we have the biggest vaccination logistics centre in the region, and one of the largest globally.”

He said the main challenge facing countries around the world was transporting and storing vials at the right temperature.

Some Covid-19 vaccines, such as that of Pfizer-BioNTech, must be stored at a temperature of between minus 80ºC and minus 60ºC, then used soon after being thawed.

“Eighty per cent of the manufacturing of vaccines is happening in Europe and North America, but 80 per cent of the rest of the world lives outside of Europe, so the logistical challenge is huge,” Mr Sutton said.

The Hope Consortium has worked with governments around the world to provide the logistical support to ensure their orders of vaccines reach arms.

About 4.72 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered globally, but only 0.8 per cent of those were used in Africa.

“We expect the demand will be increasing, but the problem with some countries in Africa was that they initially believed they have the capability to run the vaccination programmes by themselves,” Mr Ludick said.

But some governments soon realised they lacked the infrastructure for mass vaccination programmes.

“Expiry of vaccines is very critical. There have been millions of vaccines that have been returned to providers because they [governments] did not have the resources to preserve them,” he said.

“Governments cannot withdraw all their medical staff from the healthcare system to run the vaccination programme, so this is where our help comes in.”

The government of each country secures its own vaccine supply, and Hope Consortium provides them with the delivery solutions, and the end-to-end supply chain if needed.

“If they don’t have the means on the ground [to deliver the vaccines to the people], Via Medica comes in and we take care of the vaccination process from the time the aircraft arrives, until the person gets jabbed,” Mr Ludwick said.

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

