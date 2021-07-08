Jebel Ali Port operations 'running seamlessly' after Dubai fire, says DP World

Read More: Dubai port explosion: fire on ship in Jebel Ali brought under control

Operations at Dubai's at Jebel Ali Port are "running seamlessly" after the explosion on board an anchored container ship on Wednesday night.

Jebel Ali Port authorities said they were continuing an extensive investigation on the cause of the fire and its circumstances, which was brought under control in 44 minutes.

DP World, operator of Jebel Ali Port, said operations at the port are running as normal.

"The operations are running seamlessly at Terminal 1 & across Jebel Ali Port," DP World said on Twitter.

"We take pride in the proactive efforts of our leadership, the dedication of the authorities & our team that ensured the safety of people and the continuity of business."

Suhail Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure said the fire broke out on the Ocean Trader at 11.55pm on Wednesday.

After the ship’s crew and workers were taken to safety, rescue teams ensured there was no radioactive material on board, he said.

"This robust response comes as a result of years of proactive planned preparation in developing world-class infrastructure in the ports and marine facilities in the UAE," Mr Al Mazrouei said.

He said the response of the teams and the availability of state-of-the-art equipment to tackle the blaze "ensured the resumption of all operational and logistical operations in Jebel Ali Port".

"Our priority now is to safeguard the marine environment by monitoring the situation and preventing the release of harmful substances in the water body," he said.

"The Maritime Department at the Ministry will continue investigations to gain insights and chart out a blueprint in coordination with the relevant international authorities to intensify precautionary measures."

He said the logistics and operational facilities of Jebel Ali Port "have not suffered any damage, and the accident has not affected the movement of ships due to its distance from the main shipping line and the water channel in the port".

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 A helicopter circles overhead as smoke rises from the tightly secured facility. (Screengrab from a video)

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, thanked the response of the emergency teams following a visit to the port today.

"We would like to thank the Civil Defence and the security services for quickly controlling the fire which broke out in Jebel Ali Port," Sheikh Maktoum said.

"We also appreciate the efforts of the port authorities in ensuring the resumption of the ship activities at the port and the efforts of the media office in reassuring people. The efficiency of the government's work in confronting accidents preserves human life and economy gains and achieves a comfortable lifestyle in Dubai."

DP World also thanked Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Police "for their swift response in resolving the fire incident within 40 minutes at Jebel Ali Port's Terminal 1".

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

