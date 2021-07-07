UAE appoints Hend Al Otaiba new ambassador to France

Hend Al Otaiba is the UAE’s new ambassador to France

Read also: In the UAE, at the UN and to Mars – Emirati women are leading the way

The UAE has announced its new ambassador to France, adding another woman to its roster of diplomats.

Hend Al Otaiba will start in August, assuming the role at a time of historically strong relations between Abu Dhabi and Paris, and with a mandate to expand and deepen ties.

Several women now lead the UAE’s missions. They include Hessa Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the Netherlands; Hafsa Al Olama, the UAE ambassador to Germany, and Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s first female permanent representative to the UN.

The UAE’s previous envoy to France, Omar Saif Ghobash held the role for two years, and recently returned to the UAE as assistant minister at the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy. While Ambassador, Mr Ghobash helped pave the way to a 10-year UAE-France strategic partnership, which was adopted in June 2020.

The two countries have also partnered on numerous cultural projects. In April, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs unveiled his country’s pavilion at the Dubai World Expo, which highlights the country’s gastronomic and cultural assets as well as its innovations.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 bz27 APR France Expo 3 The French pavilion at the Dubai World Expo has been completed with a formal ceremony at the site on Thursday. Courtesy: France Pavilio (Dany Eid/Dany Eid)

A master of communications

Ms Al Otaiba has worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation since 2017. In her most recent role, she created and led the government body’s first strategic communications department, which promotes the country’s foreign policies and interests through the international media and the UAE’s diplomatic missions.

During her tenure at the ministry, Ms Al Otaiba also advised Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation on international diplomacy until 2019.

A career public servant, Ms Al Otaiba formerly worked as director of communications at Abu Dhabi Media, and also managed the public relations for cultural programmes at Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority. During her time there, she played a leading role in promoting the emirate’s cultural institutions, working in particular alongside French partners to bring the Louvre art gallery to the capital.

Read more UAE and France discuss bilateral relations at key summit

A fluent French speaker, who attended a French school in the UAE for many years, Ms Al Otaiba received her master’s degrees from the Paris Sorbonne Abu Dhabi and the UAE National Defence College. She is also a board member of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and a fellow of the Middle East Public Relations Association.

Her father, Mana Al Otaiba, is a former UAE minister of petroleum and mineral resources, and her brother Yousef Al Otaiba is the current UAE ambassador to the US.

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice

