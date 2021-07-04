Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine rules for arriving passengers

Mykonos is one of 12 quarantine-free destinations travellers can fly to from Abu Dhabi with Etihad. Unsplash /Jeet Dhanoa

Vaccinated travellers flying into Abu Dhabi from countries not on its green list will now quarantine for seven days instead of five, the authorities announced on Sunday.

Unvaccinated passengers from countries not on the green list will have to quarantine for 12 days, instead of 10.

Arrivals from green list countries already do not need to quarantine, under Abu Dhabi's coronavirus regulations.

The capital updated its travel procedures for citizens and residents returning from abroad, effective from Monday, July 5.

The emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6.

Travellers arriving from destinations not on the green list must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.

The rule applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented on Al Hosn app.

Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days 6 and 12.

When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on day 11.

At present, passengers arriving from countries not on Abu Dhabi's green list are required to quarantine, and must wear an approved wristband for the duration.

Among residents, vaccinated passengers must quarantine for five days. Non-vaccinated passengers must quarantine for 10 days.

Tourists arriving from countries not on the green list must quarantine for 10 days regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

If you have arrived from a country that the UAE authorities deem to be high risk, then you will be required to quarantine at a government facility.

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

