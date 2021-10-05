Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches cheap flights to Israel – fares from Dh99

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is launching flights from the UAE capital to Tel Aviv, with the first scheduled service set to take off on April 18.

The newest airline of the UAE will initially fly three times per week to Israel after the country was added to Abu Dhabi's "green" list. This means that travellers flying into Abu Dhabi from Tel Aviv will not need to quarantine upon arriving in the UAE.

Wizz Air flights will depart Abu Dhabi on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and one-way fares start from Dh99. In May, the airline will increase its services to a daily flight.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will fly three times per week from the UAE to Israel in April, then increase to a daily service in May. Courtesy Wizz Abu Dhabi

"The connection between the two cities is a historic moment – the link between the UAE and Israel will further contribute to the tourism sector and help to diversify the local economy, while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travellers," said Kees van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Is Israel open for tourism?

For now, entry to Israel is only open to citizens, and those with first-degree relatives living in Israel, as well as a few limited exemptions.

However, as the country continues rolling out its vaccination drive, entry restrictions are expected to be eased in the not-too-distant future.

When tourism is allowed again, travellers from the UAE will be able to visit Tel Aviv and enjoy its beaches, cuisine and culture via a short three-and-a-half-hour flight from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The Wizz Air announcement comes after Etihad operated its first commercial flight to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on Tuesday.

The national airline of the UAE's inaugural service to Tel Aviv departed Abu Dhabi just after 10am on Tuesday, and landed at 12.19pm local time, where it was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute.

On board the Dreamliner flight was Mohamed Al Khaja, the UAE’s first ambassador to Israel, Eitan Na’eh, head of mission at the Embassy of Israel in Abu Dhabi, and Tony Douglas, chief executive of Etihad Airways.