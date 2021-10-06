'Welcome to your second home' stickers placed on passports of travellers arriving in Dubai

Today is a big day for Dubai as international tourists are able to return to the emirate.

After being closed to travellers since March, Dubai has opened its borders to foreign visitors: tourists landing at Dubai International Airport from today will be given a special sticker on their passport.

"A warm welcome to your second home” is the message being stuck on passports by immigration officials at the airport.

"A warm welcome to your second home" reads the welcome sticker given to travellers flying into Dubai from July 7. Courtesy Dubai Media Office / twitter

The initiative by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) is designed to make travellers and returning residents feel welcome in the UAE.

In April, a similar initiative meant farewell stickers were placed in the passports of people taking repatriation flights out of Dubai. They carried the message "Have a safe flight, we'll meet soon".

After a suspension of more than three months, travellers can now return to Dubai. On March 24, authorities closed UAE air space as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

As Dubai airports reopen, hotels and tourist attractions in the emirate are looking forward to welcoming visitors back again.

Emirates is currently operating flights to, from and through Dubai to more than 52 destinations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

Flydubai has also resumed flights to 24 destinations, with more routes expected to be added over the summer months.

All travellers are advised to check requirements for countries they plan to visit before booking flights. The International Air Transport Association's interactive map is a good place to begin, but all those planning to travel should also check with airlines and local authorities for the latest policies.

