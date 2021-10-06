Uber is giving free rides to residents returning to UAE airports

Uber and Mastercard have partnered up to give free rides to residents arriving home to UAE airports – many of whom will have been abroad for months, due to travel restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Residents landing at Dubai International Airport (DXB), Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUD) can apply for a free voucher upon landing. As long as a Mastercard is their payment method, the ride will be free. There is no distance limit, but the cost is capped at Dh100.

“It is our role to better connect cities and communities through safe, reliable technology and in the moments that matter the most,” said Uber's Middle East and Africa general manager, Anthony le Roux.

“Kicking off the partnership in the Middle East with free trips for residents in the UAE is a heart-warming ‘welcome home’ for the tens of thousands of residents who have been stuck abroad, away from loved ones for many months and have been severely impacted by the pandemic.”

The offer is valid until Friday, July 31.

In June, Uber announced the hygiene measures it has put in place in the UAE, to ensure that cars are safe for both drivers and passengers.

Object-recognition technology ensures that drivers are wearing masks, and they have the right to turn down rides to any passengers not wearing them. They are prompted to regularly sanitise their car and have hand sanitiser available for passengers to use.

Only two passengers per car are permitted to ride, in line with government regulations.