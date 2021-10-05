Travelling to or from Oman? Here's everything you need to know

After much back and forth on travel rules and restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, Oman is set to reopen borders to fully-vaccinated travellers on September 1.

From 12pm, those who have had both doses of a Covid-19 jab can travel to the sultanate. This includes Omani citizens, residents, anyone who does not need a visa to travel to Oman and those who can use the country's visa on arrival service.

Oman had previously suspended entry to travellers from 12 countries including Lebanon, the UK, the Philippines and Egypt but this list has now been terminated, and travellers can enter from any destination so long as they meet the new requirements.

Which airlines are flying to Oman?

Oman Air has added five weekly flights between Muscat and Dubai. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Several airlines fly between the UAE and Oman, including the national airline Oman Air.

From Dubai, Emirates flies to Muscat and has added a fourth daily service to the Omani capital from Saturday, ahead of borders reopening. From Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to Muscat three times per week. Low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has plans to fly to Muscat from Sunday, October 31 and to Salalah from Wednesday, November 3.

Other budget airlines operating between the UAE and Oman include flydubai, AirArabia and Salam Air.

Travelling from Oman to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

An immigration official checks the documents of a passenger at Dubai International Airport. Wam

Travellers flying to the UAE from Oman must follow the rules in place for each emirate. To Dubai, travellers must hold a negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate, taken no more than 72 hours before departure. Dubai visa holders must also apply for pre‑entry approval via the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

For those flying to Abu Dhabi, a negative PCR test result taken at an accredited laboratory within 72 hours of departure is required. Another Covid-19 test will be given to travellers upon arrival. All passengers must also apply for ICA approval before flying to the UAE capital, and those who were vaccinated in a country other than the UAE should do so five days before travel to have their vaccine status accepted.

Oman is on Abu Dhabi's green list, so travellers will not need to quarantine upon return regardless of their vaccination status.

Can I drive to Oman from the UAE?

Camel crossing the road near Salalah, Oman. Photo: Jurate Buiviene / Alamy Stock Photo

Oman is also set to reopen land borders between the sultanate and the UAE from Wednesday, which means road trips will once again be possible.

Fully vaccinated travellers with a negative PCR test can drive to Oman. From Dubai, it's around a four-hour drive to Muscat and a five-hour drive from Abu Dhabi, depending on traffic and border control queues.

Travelling to Oman from the UAE

Passengers stand in a queue at Muscat International on October 1, 2020. AFP

Oman is open to travellers that are fully vaccinated. Visitors must have received both doses of a recognised vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to the sultanate.

Travellers must also have a pre-departure PCR test and valid health insurance to cover medical expenses in Oman for a period of one month. Citizens from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are exempt from insurance requirements.

What vaccines is Oman recognising?

بدءا من 1 سبتمبر 2021: يشترط لدخول السلطنة من جميع المنافذ تلقي جرعات كاملة من أحد اللقاحات المعتمدة (لمن هم في عمر 18 سنة فأعلى)، والخضوع لفحص البلمرة PCR لفيروس كورونا قبل أو عند الوصول إلى السلطنة.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/w0GvU9j1Hc — عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) August 29, 2021

Oman has approved eight vaccines and visitors must have received both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before travel. The recognised vaccines are:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Oxford-AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca / Covishield

Johnson & Johnson

Sinovac

Moderna

Sputnik V

Sinopharm

Travellers will have to show a medical certificate containing a QR Code that proves their vaccination status.

All arriving passengers, including Omani citizens, must download and pre-register on the Tarassud+ platform before flying. This is also where people can upload their vaccine certificates and required Covid-19 PCR certificates.

Do I need a negative Covid-19 PCR test result?

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at Muscat Airport. AFP

All passengers travelling to Oman from any destination, including connecting and transit passengers, must have a printed negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate.

Test results are valid for 96 hours for travellers flying on longer flights (more than eight hours). Passengers on shorter flights (less than eight hours) must take their PCR test no later than 72 hours before their scheduled time of arrival in Oman.

Passengers who don't have a pre-travel test have to take one on arrival and then quarantine until they receive the results. An electronic wrist tracker must be worn during their isolation period.

Children under 18 are exempt from this rule, however some airlines including Etihad, the national airline of the UAE, may require children to be tested before they are allowed to board flights. Check with individual airlines in advance of travelling.

What rules are in place at airports?

Muscat International Airport is gearing up for more arriving travellers when Covid-19 restrictions ease on September 1. Photo: Oman Airports

In airports, face masks must be worn and people should maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres from other passengers.

Authorities also advise checking in for flights online to cut down on face-to-face contact at the airport. It is also recommended to avoid carrying phones or other items in your hands when navigating check-in and security checkpoints.

Only passengers with valid air tickets are allowed entry to airports in Oman, so those departing from Muscat or Salalah cannot bring friends or family to the airport with them.

What are the quarantine rules?

From September 1, there will be no more mandatory quarantine for passengers that meet the entry requirements including being fully vaccinated.

Travellers who fail to present a negative PCR test on arrival will have to quarantine wearing an electronic tracker until they receive a negative test result.

Can I transit in Oman?

Oman is open for transit. Travellers flying via Muscat to another destination must have a negative PCR test to transit.

All transit passengers landing at airports in the sultanate will also have to pay a 3 Omani riyals ($8) departure fee before catching their next flight.

What restrictions are in place in Oman?

Oman has recorded 301,784 Covid-19 cases, with positive cases dropping off in recent weeks. The country ended coronavirus restrictions on August 21. All night-time restrictions have been lifted and people are allowed to move freely around the country.

Other leisure, cultural and social restrictions have been eased but some, such as gathering at mosques for Friday prayers, remain restricted.

Oman's Supreme Committee on Covid-19 said that people who are not vaccinated will be banned from entering indoor public places such as restaurants, malls, shops, hotels and offices from Wednesday.