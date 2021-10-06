Travel Essentials: weekend bags

Start this year as you mean to continue, by planning to go away more often and equipping yourself with functional, beautiful accessories to take with you. Begin with a weekend bag. Not a cabin-baggage type of weekend bag - but a holdall suitable for quick weekend getaways by car in this ever-changing, always-stunning region. After all, you promised to treat yourself this year, didn't you?

Asprey Polo holdall

Established in the 18th century, Asprey is one of the grand names in handmade leather luggage. In sturdy bridle leather with the requisite sturdy zips, comfortable handles and useful end pockets, it's definitely a piece to keep well out of the reach of baggage handlers. As its luxury is clearly evident, it will also guarantee snappy service wherever you check in. It costs £1,500 (Dh8,820). Available at Mall of the Emirates (www.asprey.com; 04 341 0641).

Carolina Herrera Nabucco bag

Now in her 70s, the supremely elegant Venezuelan-born designer Carolina Herrera is still the quintessential ambassador for her brand. Her main line is reliably glamorous and horribly expensive, albeit beautifully made. Her diffusion line, CH, however, is more functional and especially strong on bags - evening bags as well as sturdy but elegant hand luggage such as this. She knows how logos should look, too. Discreet. The bag costs £590 (Dh3,468) and is available at Mall of the Emirates (www.carolinaherrera.com; 04 341 5095).

Hackett Riviera holdall

Made of neutral cotton canvas with leather straps and handles, this has insouciance written all over it. It's one of those bags with which you can confidently turn up absolutely anywhere medium to hyper smart - the Burj, South of France, the doorstep of some grand country house. It's cool, but not try-hard cool. And it will look even better next summer, when it has become a bit battered from your travels. It costs £275 (Dh1,632) from www.hackett.com (00 44 207 730 3331).